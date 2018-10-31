“Who Made the Potato Salad?” Stage Play Kicks-Off Holiday Season With Laughter and Drama

The Learical Jonez Entertainment Group (LJEG) is kicking off the holiday season by giving the gift a laughter with an encore theatrical presentation of “Who Made the Potato Salad?” Taking place on Saturday, November 3, at the Riverside EpiCenter (135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell GA), “Who Made the Potato Salad?” will present one laugh-out-loud show at 8 p.m. and will present a hilarious spin on the way families dine for the holidays.

“Simply put, ‘ Who Made the Potato Salad?’ is about family,” mentions writer, director and founder of LJEG, Learical Jonez. “No matter your race, everyone will be able to relate to this story because it’s about a family that is harboring secrets; so much so, some of the siblings have not spoken to each other in years. That is a very real scenario within many family units around the world and that’s the very reason why people should come see this play… for healing purposes.”

“Who Made the Potato Salad?” follows the estranged Williams family – a quirky brood of misfit relatives who just can’t seem to get their lives, and their food, together. While most are thinking of loving, comfortable gatherings for the holidays, the only thing that comes to mind with the Williams family is drama; especially, when a prodigal son returns home for the first time in 10 years. Doing its part to infuse “dramedy” with actual impact, “Who Made the Potato Salad?” digs deep into the root of broken relationships and shares solutions for reconciliation, hope and love.

As with every production, LJEG proudly features Atlanta’s most amazing untapped talent, which is comprised of local celebrities, musicians, actors, comedians, poets and more. This season’s cast includes: national recording artist, Dondria Nicole; V-103 on-air personalities, Maria Boynton and Big Ray Vangroove, as well as troupe regulars — Skye Smith, Jessica Dancy, Mike Butler and more.

To purchase tickets, or for more details, visit www.TheJonezENTGroup.com

