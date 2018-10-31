Almost Half of Americans Are Shedding White Tears For Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly got the ax from NBC after her bizarre comments about blackface. Now 45 percent of Americans are sympathizing with her, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Hollywood Reporter claims, “More Americans than not (45 percent vs. 26 percent) think that NBC’s decision to wind down the television host’s show was ‘too harsh’ a punishment for her comments about blackface last week.” Of course the outlet does not break this down by racial demographics, but we are sure the overwhelming majority of the 45 percent are white.

In addition, “40 percent of Americans say they have heard ‘not much’ or nothing about Kelly recently. True to form, 66 percent of Americans say the coverage they have seen of Kelly has been ‘mostly negative.’ A plurality of Americans (42 percent) believe the coverage of NBC has been neutral.”

In case you missed it, on Oct. 23, Megyn Kelly was on a panel talking about wearing blackface for Halloween. She said, “What is racist? When I was a kid, that was OK, so long as you were dressing up as a character.” She then defended Luann de Lesseps from “Real Housewives of New York,” who once went in blackface as Diana Ross.

See the exchange below:

A Megyn Kelly segment asking a panel of all white people about blackface, with all the faux-sincerity she can muster, should have just been titled “Make Halloween Great Again.” pic.twitter.com/iYtTCTiX5r — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) October 23, 2018

No one should shed tears for Kelly, she will be fine and her show was already bombing in the ratings. Nonetheless, NBC reportedly bought her out of a $69 million contract. Kelly probably already has a new gig lined up. It pays to be racist.

