Views From Bulls Practice: Bobby Portis Injury Update, Focus on Nuggets

ADVOCATE CENTER– Today at Bulls practice the message was clear from Fred Hoiberg…it’s time to move on from the beatdown they took at the hands of the Warriors Monday night. With them about to begin a stretch of 3 games in 4 nights at home, the Denver Nuggets who happen to be the only team to beat the Warriors this year so far…are headed to the Madhouse on Madison Wednesday night and the Bulls are looking to bounce back strong.

Checkout Fred Hoiberg’s comments from today’s practice below:

The positive is to put what happened yesterday behind us and come out ready to play tomorrow. We'll have our meetings/individual film sessions. We have to work and get something out of it." — #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) October 30, 2018

Injured big man Bobby Portis also made an appearance today and updated us on how is strained right MCL is doing. Check out his comments below:

#TheBIGSUPDATE #OG Bobby Portis @BPortistime (knee wrapped with some wicked machine attached) spoke a few minutes ago. He says he's all good! "With injuries come taking time and resting your body. The training staff is doing a good job and I feel good. I'm relieved its 4-6 weeks pic.twitter.com/qOw8oBsvMC — #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) October 30, 2018

Injuries are a part of life. I'll be back doing things Bobby Portis can do." — #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) October 30, 2018

Also On The Chicago Defender: