Views From Bulls Practice: Bobby Portis Injury Update, Focus on Nuggets

ADVOCATE CENTER– Today at Bulls practice the message was clear from Fred Hoiberg…it’s time to move on from the beatdown they took at the hands of the Warriors Monday night. With them about to begin a stretch of 3 games in 4 nights at home, the Denver Nuggets who happen to be the only team to beat the Warriors this year so far…are headed to the Madhouse on Madison Wednesday night and the Bulls are looking to bounce back strong.
Checkout Fred Hoiberg’s comments from today’s practice below:
Injured big man Bobby Portis also made an appearance today and updated us on how is strained right MCL is doing. Check out his comments below:
