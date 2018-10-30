The Atlanta City Council’s Community Development/Human Services Committee will hold a work session to discuss the newly negotiated terms of the Gulch redevelopment project on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m. in the Council Chamber, Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave.

“This is the opportunity for us as council members to ask questions, get clarity and thoroughly vet the revised proposal, its terms and conditions, and any other concerns about this project,” said Committee Chair Natalyn Archibong, who called for the work session, in a statement.

Tuesday’s work session will be broadcast live on ATL26 and online at www.atlantaga.gov The general public will be allowed to address the council committee during the public comment period of the agenda.

Council Work Session Set For New Gulch Deal was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

