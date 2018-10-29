Warriors put Bulls in their place with 149-124 L

Warriors 149 Bulls 124
UNITED CENTER– It only took 4 miinites for the Golden State Warriors to go up double digits on the Bulls Monday night and things only went downhill from there. In what became “The Klay Thompson Show”, the sharp shooting 2 guard went ape shit on his way to a NBA record 14 three pointers in a single game and leading the Dubs with 52pts in just 26 minutes of play. The Bulls took their worst lost of the season 149-124
Play Of The Game – Klay Thompson hit his 13th 3 of the game to break the single game record of 12. He finished 14-24 (18-29 overall) for 52 pts in less than 27 minutes
Watch our postgame coverage of Bulls vs Warriors live from the Madhouse on Madison and read Fred Hoiberg’s comments from his postgame press conference below: