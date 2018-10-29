Warriors put Bulls in their place with 149-124 L

Warriors 149 Bulls 124

UNITED CENTER– It only took 4 miinites for the Golden State Warriors to go up double digits on the Bulls Monday night and things only went downhill from there. In what became “The Klay Thompson Show”, the sharp shooting 2 guard went ape shit on his way to a NBA record 14 three pointers in a single game and leading the Dubs with 52pts in just 26 minutes of play. The Bulls took their worst lost of the season 149-124

Play Of The Game – Klay Thompson hit his 13th 3 of the game to break the single game record of 12. He finished 14-24 (18-29 overall) for 52 pts in less than 27 minutes

1 Thing I Liked-

Eugene: A stretch at the beginning of the 3rd where Klay ran off 5 in a row & took 10 straight shots…filthy

Terrence: The Dubs prove on a nightly basis that the saying “there aren’t enough balls to go around” is just a myth to them. To have so many weapons on one team, they share the ball like I’ve never seen. The whole team deserves credit for Klay’s record setting night…was so much fun to watch in person.

1 Thing I DIdn’t Like-

Eugene: Not ONE of our guys took it personal enough to take a hard foul and let the Warriors know that they aren’t THAT SWEET! SMH….

Terrence: The Bulls had no energy from the jump…but that has become a regular theme of this Fred Hoiberg coached team.

Watch our postgame coverage of Bulls vs Warriors live from the Madhouse on Madison and read Fred Hoiberg’s comments from his postgame press conference below: #TheBIGSTV #DubNation 149 #BullsNation 125 FINAL (And NO the game was nowhere near that close!) Postgame wrap from the floor with your playa partners! #ItsUS #KlayStackedA50Popper #HeSmacked14OfThoseThings #HisJerseyAndGameBall2TheHall pic.twitter.com/ydVPa6kOkr — #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) October 30, 2018

#TheBIGSUPDATE #FreddyHoi was totally disgusted in his guys effort as they were down as much as 42 pts in a 149-124 thrashing by the Golden St. Warriors. "I was upset with our lack of edge…they hit us in the mouth and we didn't respond well. We got our ass kicked! pic.twitter.com/3y5MJUvHde — #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) October 30, 2018

