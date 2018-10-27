Tyrone Gayle, Sen. Kamala Harris’ Press Secretary, Dies At 30

The press secretary for Sen. Kamala Harris and former staffer for Hillary for America, Tyrone Oliver Gayle, passed away of colon cancer on October 25. He was only 30 years old.
Sen. Harris said in a statement, “Tyrone started with me on Day 1 in my Senate office and cared so deeply about the people we fight for every day. For Tyrone, nothing was too small to do or too big to take on. He did this work tirelessly, always with a smile or a kind gesture. And he never lost faith in our ability to do good for the people in this country. Tyrone is irreplaceable.”
Gayle was also the assistant to former Virginia governor Tim Kaine. Kaine, who officiated Gayle’s wedding to Beth Foster 6 months ago, “I preached about the unusual repetition in a line in the Lord’s Prayer: ‘give us this day our daily bread.’ Not enough for all time, just enough for today. And Tyrone lived — and shared — a life of many beautiful todays.”
Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter, “He was one of the fiercest fighters we will ever know.”
According to The Washington Post, he was diagnosed with colon cancer in March of 2016, during the presidential campaign. He was successfully treated, but the cancer returned last year.
His 31st birthday would have been Nov. 12. Gayle has been mourned on social media with the hashtag #GayleNation.
Rest in power, Tyrone Oliver Gayle. You can donate to his GoFundMe page, here.
