You Can’t Sit With Us! Megyn Kelly’s NBC Coworkers Reportedly ‘Hated’ Her

Who can blame them?

Megyn Kelly is officially out at NBC and now more information is coming out about her work environment. Allegedly, her co-workers at NBC “hated” her.

According to an NBC source, Kelly’s co-workers reportedly “hated” being on air with her, especially when they discussed Dr. Christine Ford‘s testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. She was on a panel with Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Andrea Mitchell and Chuck Todd when Mitchell was reportedly compelled to leave mid-coverage. TMZ claimed, “We’re told the other anchors and correspondents felt Megyn was way too bluntly conservative on air.”

Although Kelly is out at NBC and her talk show will not be back on the air, sadly, she is still profiting. The Daily Mail reported it is as a “mutual” firing and that NBC will buy her out of her $69 million contract.

In case you missed it, Kelly was on a panel with a band of other white people talking about wearing blackface for Halloween. She babbled, “What is racist? When I was a kid, that was OK, so long as you were dressing up as a character.” She then defended Luann de Lesseps from “Real Housewives of New York,” who once went in blackface as Diana Ross.

See the exchange below:

The backlash was intense. Social media dragged her and even the legendary Al Roker said, “While she apologized to the staff, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country because this is a history going back to the 1830s. Minstrel shows to demean and denigrate a race wasn’t right.”

It’s a wrap for Kelly, but Fox News will more than likely let her return with open arms.

