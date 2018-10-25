Mail Bombs? History Tells Us Here’s Who The FBI Should Be Looking For

If history is any indication, chances are that the mail bombs found this week by law enforcement were not sent by any so-called radical Islamic terrorist or any person of color. It was unclear if the FBI had any suspects in their sights, but, given who the targets have been, it’s a pretty surefire bet that the suspect(s) is/are white and male.

Former President Barack Obama and current U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters were among those sent suspicious packages in the mail that turned out to be explosive devices. For obvious reasons, to think any Black person would want to hurt either of them via a bomb is far-fetched at best.

Blavity fam, @RepMaxineWaters stopped by to chat! Check out this video to see what Auntie Maxine had to say about the bomb threats that targeted her earlier today. Click here for the full video https://t.co/1rfYJ7Oieu pic.twitter.com/U2TPX547b6 — Blavity News (@Blavity) October 25, 2018

First of all, jihadists, regardless of their color, probably wouldn’t only target the card carrying-Democrats who were sent them bombs, especially since the rhetoric coming from the Republican Party in particular is and has been decidedly anti-Muslim. As history has proven, Islamic terrorists don’t discriminate when it comes to who they identify as being an “infidel.”

Taking that a step further, Vox reported a little more than a year ago that “White American men are a bigger domestic terrorist threat than Muslim foreigners.”

Take a look back at the terror white men have caused in this country. Name one brown person who has unleashed their angst on the public. White racist men have overwhelmingly created the carnage in this country incited by hateful rhetoric. Don’t challenge me here. There’s a list. https://t.co/mJTXAg2DWL — Mickey Simmons (@mickey_420) October 25, 2018

History has also shown that, especially recently, White males favor using explosives. That was true in March when Mark Anthony Conditt killed and injured multiple people over the span of several weeks by mailing bombs to his victims in Austin, Texas. It was also true in Oklahoma City, where Timothy McVeigh detonated a truck filled with explosives at a federal building and killed at least 168 people in 1995.

Aside from guns – the typical go-to weapon for domestic terrorists (see the Las Vegas massacre last year for more on that) – and bombs, it’s hard to forget when James Alex Fields Jr., another white man, used his car to commit domestic terror by hitting and killing Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August of 2017.

But the biggest stoker of suspicion that a white male was likely behind the bombs being mailed to liberals was the fact that the president, whose words likely encouraged the suspect’s actions, refused to call the explosive devices terrorism.

The safety of the American People is my highest priority. I have just concluded a briefing with the FBI, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Secret Service… pic.twitter.com/nEUBcq4NOh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2018

And lastly, the combination of Trump’s persistent anti-media rhetoric (CNN was sent a bomb, as well) and his disparaging comments about Democrats — especially Obama and Waters — can’t be ignored as possible (probable?) incentive for one of his devoted (crazed?) fans to mail explosive devices to the growing list of targets.

After all, was it really a coincidence that the hashtags #MAGABomber and #MAGABomb were trending on social media after the first reports of the suspicious packages on Wednesday afternoon?

