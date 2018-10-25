Bulls snatch first W of the season 112-110 over Hornets

Bulls 112-Hornets 110

Quick Summary: The Bulls early offensive explosion continued in their second home game of the season versus the Hornets. The lead seasawd between both teams but in the end…Zach LaVine’s 4th staright 30pt game to start the season gave the Bulls their first win of the season.

Play of the game: 4th quarter…Zach got to the RACK with ease and drew a foul on Malik Monk leading to the game-winning free throws. He settled for a jump shot the previous possession….

1 thing I Iiked:

Eugene: Definitely Cam Payne having his best night as a pro scoring a career-high 21 pts (7-11 from 3) starting at the point in place of Kris Dunn. He hears the sneak dissers.

Terrence: There was a popular myth over the first 2 games that different that defense didn’t exist at the Madhouse on Madison…Bulls busted that tonight with solid effort on both ends of the floor for most of the game hilighted by a clutch steal from Zach LaVine with around a minute left that led to his game-winning free throws.

1 thing I didn’t Iike:

Eugene: #OG Bobby Portis leaving the arena limping with a knee brace on. It’s wayyy too early for this.

Terrence: The Bulls are dripping like flies. After the game Hoiberg annouced that Bobby Portis needed to have his right knee scanned and we saw him limping with a brace on. The sweet taste of victory didn’t take long.

#TheBIGS discussed the Bulls’ first win of the season live from the United Center after the game. Check out the video below.

