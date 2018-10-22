Stacey Abrams to Vote Early in DeKalb County

Photo by

News
Home > News

Stacey Abrams to Vote Early in DeKalb County

Leave a comment

On Monday, Former House Minority Leader and Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate will vote early at the South DeKalb Mall polling location. Alongside her sister, brother, nieces and nephews, Abrams will cast her ballot for Democrats across the state at The Gallery at South DeKalb Mall at 11 a.m.

During the three weeks of in-person early vote and up until Election Day, the former House Democratic Leader will make stops across our state on the “We Are Georgia – Our Voices. Our Votes. Our Time” Bus Tour.

 

Stacey Abrams to Vote Early in DeKalb County was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Chicago Defender:
Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear
34 photos
comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 10-17-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close