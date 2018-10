The $73,540 debt to the Illinois State Board of Elections has been paid in full. The Amara Enyia campaign thanks Chicago native Kanye West for his generous action. Amara’s campaign is energizing people around the city with bold ideas and solutions that move Chicago forward. We are excited to engage people of all walks of life as we focus our efforts on getting on the ballot.

Last week, Chance the Rapper announced his support for Enyia.

