GA Gubernatorial Candidates Abrams and Kemp Debate Tomorrow on GPB

Tomorrow, the first of two televised debates between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republic Brian Kemp for Georgia Governor on Georgia Public Broadcasting. Organized by the Atlanta Press Club, the debate will be aired statewide at 7 p.m.

Just 15 days from the election that could yield Georgia’s first African-American governor, Abrams and Kemp are in a dead heat.

Other debates tomorrow include:

Congressional District 12 at 12:30 p.m.

Congressional District 10 at 1:45 p.m.

Congressional District 7 at 3:15 p.m.

Congressional District 6 at 4:30 p.m.

