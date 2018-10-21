WATCH: #TheBIGS go 1on1 with “OG Bobby Portis” after 118-116 L to Pistons

CHICAGO — “OG Bobby Portis” had a tough night from the field (2-12 6 pts) as the Bulls fell to the Detroit Pistons 118-116 at the United Center. He grabbed a game high 14 rebounds and did the little things to keep his team close but in the end Blake Griffin was more than a handfull dropping 33 pts/12 rebs 5-7 3’s, leading 6 Pistons in double figures. One thing you can never question while Bobby is on the wood is his effort. “I feel like my defense has really been improving. He (Griffin) made some tough shots over me but i can live with those shots. My hand was in his face and he made em. My whole life I’ve always tried to just make a positive impact on the game whether that’s rebounding, getting assists or playing hard as I can on the defensive end.”

Peep the video as #OG talks about the Bulls huff team defense, guarding Griffin, Zach Lavine making the game easier & proving his worth after not getting his contract extension. “Obviously everybody wants to get paid but with me I’m out there just having fun playing the game I love.”

