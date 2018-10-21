Pistons send Bulls to 0-2 after 118-116 L

Pistons 118 – Bulls 116

Quick Summary: It came down to the wire but in the end the Pistons snatched the 118-116 W & sent the Bulls to 0-2 on the young season. The story of this one was the defense giving up any and everything including an easy layup to the Piston’s Ish Smith for game. Zach poured in 33pts for his 2nd straight 30pt game.

Play of The Game: With the clock running down and trailing 118-116… Zach LeVine attempted a game-winning three that slipped out of his hands as he tried to shoot….the clock expires…game over.

1 thing I liked: Cameron Payne had a nice bounce back game tying his career high with 17pts and adding 4 dimes.

1 thing I didn’t like: Jabari Parker’s effort on defense. His road to mor eplaying time starts with him giving more effort on that side of the floor. Plain and simple.

#TheBIGS discussed the loss live from the United Center after the game. Check out the video below.

