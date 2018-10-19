There is always lots of fanfare around National Signing Day for college football, but not so much for students signing academic scholarships. However, that won’t be the case Friday at Carver Early College High School (55 McDonough Boulevard, SE) as 10 Atlanta Public Schools eighth graders and their parents or guardians will sign their REACH Georgia Scholarships and become members of the REACH Scholars Class of 2023.

REACH Georgia is a needs-based mentorship and scholarship program that begins in eighth grade. REACH Scholars are paired with a mentor and an academic coach through middle and high school. Scholars must maintain good grades (2.5 GPA), behavior and attendance through middle school and high school. Scholars who successfully complete the program and graduate from high school are awarded a $10,000 scholarship ($2,500/year) that can be used at any HOPE-eligible institution in Georgia. The majority of Georgia colleges are matching or double-matching this scholarship. The scholarship is in addition to any other grant or scholarship the student receives.

WHO: 10 APS eighth graders and their parents and/or guardians

WHAT: Scholarship signing ceremony for 10 REACH Georgia scholars in the Class of 2023

WHEN: Friday, October 19 | 10:30 a.m. – Noon

WHERE: Carver Early College High School | 55 McDonough Boulevard, SE

APS to Host Signing Day Ceremony for Young REACH Scholars was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Chicago Defender: