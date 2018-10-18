Kierra Coles’ Mother Addresses Rumors That Boyfriend Is Involved In Her Disappearance

Postal worker, Kierra Coles, 26, has been missing since October 2. She mysteriously disappeared near her South Side Chicago neighborhood. A neighbor’s surveillance video showed Coles in her U.S. Postal Service uniform, heading to work on Oct. 2, WGN-TV reported. She passed her car, went across the street and disappeared out of the frame. Coles was also three months pregnant.

Her mother, Karen Phillips, recently sat down for an interview WGCI 107.5 Radio.

SEE ALSO: Black Mother Speaks Out: Girls And Women Are Turning Up Missing In Chicago

Phillips said, “I felt something was wrong. I had been calling her all that day on Wednesday (Oct. 3). I said maybe she had forgot her charger and her phone is dead. So when I started calling her on Thursday it was going to voicemail. I just didn’t feel right. I went over to her house to call the police for them to do a well-being check because I had seen her car. So I said, okay she’s probably just in there, maybe she’s asleep or – I don’t know, I just didn’t feel right.”

Phillips did say the Chicago police department has been conducting an investigation, along with the postal inspector, she explained, “The postal inspector, he has been calling and checking in saying, ‘We are doing all we can. There’s things that we can’t tell you right now, but we’re doing all we can.’ I’m just guessing they just want to have facts together, they don’t want to give me bits and pieces.”

Karen also addressed the rumor that her boyfriend killed Kierra, she said, “I don’t think he was involved.” Her sister, Keshia Phillips, who was also in the studio said, “We’re not singling anybody out. We know he is going to be a suspect, but as far as people putting his mother, his kids — all that stuff up there — that’s just not right. We’re not asking nobody to do that, that’s not the type of help that we’re looking for.”

Watch the interview below.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering $28,000 for information about Coles’ disappearance, the Chicago Tribune reports.

“At this point, anything is possible,” said the postal inspection services’ spokesperson Julie Kenney. “We’re just looking for information.”

It’s Been 4 Days😢💔My Heart Is Aching!!! I can only Imagine The amount of Pain Her Family Is Experiencing. This Still don’t feel real, somebody has to know something!!!! Please🙏🏾Share/Repost This Status…Let’s Get Her Home To Her Family!!!! I Love You Kierra Coles😭💔 pic.twitter.com/mLv3VmO5al — Coach London 🐢 (@xLondon_Bridge) October 7, 2018

Our thoughts are with Kierra and her family. We hope she is found safely.

SEE ALSO:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gets Complaint Filed Against Her Because Of Kanye West Photo

Stacey Dash Reportedly Married Another Trump Worshiper Just 10 Days After They Met

Kierra Coles’ Mother Addresses Rumors That Boyfriend Is Involved In Her Disappearance was originally published on newsone.com