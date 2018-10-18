BULLSpectations: What should we expect from the Chicago Bulls this season?

Is Hoiberg a “dead coach walking”? Will Zach add “All-Star” to his resume? #TheBIGS very own Eugene McIntosh and Terrence Tomlin answer some burning questions on the Bulls as they get ready to kick off the season tonight against the Philadelphia 76’ers.

Thoughts on Fred Hoiberg going into his 4th year as head coach…

Terrence: On day 1 of the Bulls 2018 season, I say with confidence that this aint your Coach Hoiberg from the previous 2 years. Allow me to present his early but neccesary decision to send Jabari Parker to the becnh in favor of Bobby Portis, as evidence. It’s a sign that Fred is FINALLY ready to stand his ground as head coach and stop letting the front office dictate his rotations. It’s a welcomed sight…but still won’t save him from being a “dead coach walking” as many have tried to paint this season as a “playoffs or bust” year for him with a roster that has many more flaws than advantages.

Eugene: I’m a fan of his and this will be his first fair shake at showing exactly what he can do as a coach. I don’t see many wins but a bit of growth can go a long way. Michael Reinsdorf has his back.

Who is your MIB(Most Important Bull)…

Eugene: My MIB is 100% Zach Lavine. Lauri is as important in the long run but for this season i'm rolling with Zach. He has to step up and be THE LEADER outside of just scoring the ball. How much do the guys honor his leadership? Is he vocal enough? How much will he raise his level on the other side of the ball?

Terrence: Rookie Wendell Carter Jr. became the most important Bull on this roster the moment he was drafted. Yes, they broke the bank for Zach Levine and showed Jabari Parker the money *Cuba Gooding voice*. But with this team in all-out rebuild mode, it’s vital for the true foundation pieces of this team to begin their fourish. One of those pieces is the injured Lauri Markannen…the other Wendell Carter Jr.

Jabari Parker’s year will be….

Terrence: Forgettable. With his year already starting off with a benching, it’s clear to see the real excitement for Jabari’s homecoming is for what he will be doing OFF the court in the coummunity…not on it.

Eugene: Decent. I think Jabari will find his niche but it might take a minute. He’s still young and finding his way in the league. I’m sure he didn’t think a bench role was in the plans but after his defensive philosophy he spoke on after he was signed, i’m not sure what he’s on. He’s just gotta get his mind right.

By the end of the season Zach LeVine will be considred….

Eugene: Hopefully an all star. I think Tatum from Boston will be a first time all star and there’s no reason Zach shouldn’t be right there. He’s worked very hard in the offseason and is athletic as anyone. Don’t forget he was a 20+ ppg scorer in Minnesota with Towns & Wiggins. He has a great opportunity.

Terrence: The Bulls lone All-Star. Zach will be the reason butts will be in the seats at the United Center and I expect a plethora of “Sportscenter Top 10 plays” from him as he looks close to 100% recovered from the ACL injury he suffered in 2016.

How will the PG rotation look by the end of the season?

Terrence: It starts with Kriss Dunn, who in his sophmore campaign in the NBA with the Bulls showed he belonged after a rookie season to forget in Minnesotta. After Dunn, good luck, as it looks more like a WIndy City Bulls depth chart. *Closes eyes and puts a finger on a player* doesn’t seem like a bad way to choose between Antonio Blakeney, Cameron Payne, Ryan Arcidiacono and newley signed Chicago native Tyler Ulis.

Eugene: T.U. will be the backup for Kris Dunn….I still can’t go off Cam Payne.

The Bulls will finish the season…

Terrence: …in 82 games. *drops mic*

Eugene: 3 1-51… there are absolutely ZERO expectations this way however i’d like to at least see Lauri, Zach & Dunn take a steo forward as “The Big 3” with Wendell being all rookie 1st team. I’d love to see less & less of #RLo and #JHoliday.

