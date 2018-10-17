The End of Potholes: Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Launches Fix-It ATL

The City of Atlanta announces the launch of Fix–It ATL, a vigorous and proactive operations campaign designed to improve the quality of life for Atlanta residents and visitors.

The City will actively engage residents and stakeholders as it accelerates the repair of potholes, the beautification of public spaces, and the identification of other infrastructure issues in need of attention.

“We are rolling up our sleeves for Fix–It ATL, an aggressive new campaign to fix Atlanta’s roads, neighborhoods and public spaces,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Residents are passionate about wanting their elected leaders to focus on the routine, yet significant, maintenance problems that impact their daily lives. Within the next few months we will have an assessment of every street in Atlanta.”

Since January, the City of Atlanta has been filling potholes with renewed urgency.

Through the end of September, DPW has repaired 13,075 potholes in 2018, compared to approximately 2,000 repairs during the same time frame in 2017.

Fix–It ATL will continue this momentum.

“Our pledge to the public is simple: you report it, we’ll repair it,” continued Mayor Bottoms.

In the spirit of One Atlanta, every neighborhood will be addressed. The goal of Fix –It ATL is to provide exceptional services with an eye towards equity in service delivery by covering the entire city.

Today’s announcement coincides with the launch of the ATL311 phone app, a new platform through which the public can report problems and concerns regarding City services.

In addition to 311’s phone and website service, the new ATL 311 app will facilitate a rapid line of communication between the public and City Hall, by continuing to enhance responsiveness and efficiency throughout the city.

“Our surroundings tell a story about who we are. Potholes are reminders that we need to keep working hard for our residents to fix Atlanta, and maintain its place among the world’s greatest cities,” Mayor Bottoms concluded.

