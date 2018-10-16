WATCH: #TheBIGStv Bulls Introduce ZENNI OPTICAL as First-Ever Jersey Patch Partner

UNITED CENTER — #TheBIGS were in the building as The Chicago Bulls and Zenni Optical announced a five-year partnership that makes the leading online eyewear company the first-ever jersey patch sponsor and the Official Eyewear Partner of the Bulls. The deal includes various marketing elements, community initiatives, digital assets, and in-arena signage and activations.

Check out the video above as Bulls play-by-play announer Chuck Swirsky hosted the offcial ceremony to annouce the partnership featuring Bulls President Micahel Reinsdorf and newly announced Zenni Bulls ambassadors Zach LaVine, Robin Lopez and Lauri Markkanen.

