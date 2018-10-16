Peabo Bryson Defines Love, Shares His New Album Success and Chicago Connection 

Many new schoolers, or young folk, know Peabo Bryson for his endless hits including Disney classics, “Beauty and the Beast” (with Celine Dion) and “A Whole New World” (Aladdin theme with Regina Belle). Old schoolers definitely know his timeless singles “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” “Feel the Fire,” “I’m So Into You,” “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love” (with Roberta Flack) and “Can You Stop the Rain.”

Double Grammy, Double Oscar Award-Winning vocalist Peabo Bryson, has cooked up some longing harmony for the old and newcomers. He recently came to Chitown to promote his 21st studio album, “Stand for Love,” perform on his current tour, and share the connection that he has with Chicago with his hit song “All She Wants to Do is Me.”

Peabo Bryson has established a career as one of the premier male vocalists in contemporary music of the last quarter century. Possessing a beautifully rich, almost operatic voice, he has survived and prospered despite the passage of time and changes in popular musical trends.

With twenty albums already to his credit, Peabo Bryson has enjoyed an unprecedented, across-the-board level of international success. Bryson has the distinction of being the first artist in music history to have separate records topping four different charts.

“Music is my passion, and when it feels right, like ‘Stand For Love’ does, the whole world has an opportunity to experience the same energy,” says Bryson. That energy he speaks of is fueled by the world-renowned, hit-making music machine of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

“All of the right elements fell into place for this project,” says Bryson. “I challenged Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to make me current…while maintaining the integrity of what I have built as an important body of work. I have to say; it is nothing less than amazing!”

The album marks Bryson’s exciting return to the Capitol Music Group family where he is signed with Jam & Lewis’ Perspective Records and distributed by Caroline. Collectively, they have produced an amazing musical contribution that adds to the fabric of great R&B music and the soundtrack of our lives.

Through Bryson’s deep tones, heartfelt lyrics, and sweet swag, the album is a feel-good journey that includes the one thing we all need… LOVE.

“Stand For Love” was released on August 3, which is a 9-track masterpiece, with the lead single, “Love Like Yours and Mine,” hitting the Top 10 on Billboard’s Adult R&B list. On Friday, October 5, Bryson performed on tour with his music companions The Isley Brothers at the Horseshoe Casino Hammond, IN, where he gave a stunning performance to a sold-out crowd and handed out roses at the end of his set.

Bryson believes “Love Like Yours and Mine” is a balm for bruised hearts in the dating-app era. “Everybody’s not looking for a relationship on Tinder,” he explains. “Remember when relationships weren’t relationships anymore and they became hookups? Now it’s morphed into something even worse: We’re getting to the point where our phones are having more of a relationship than we are. In an era where hookups and Tinder are about as good as it’s gonna get, ‘Love Like Yours and Mine’ is gonna stand out like a beacon of hope, isn’t it?”

“All She Wants to Do is Me” has already been featured on the Showtime hit series “The Chi” earlier this year and has been deemed the steppers anthem of 2018! People turned the song into a favorable line dance anthem titled “Do Me.” (Type it in on YouTube and you will be surprised on how it has turned up all over social media.)

Bryson states that when he is in Chicago, he identifies with the Bears and he has had Harold’s Chicken before, but he has a healthier eating lifestyle (no fried foods) now. He says the lounges back in the day were insane (in a good way). Garrets popcorn was on the list of things to get and he likes to shop here because we are a very fashionable city.

Bryson has a daughter from a previous marriage, and he is now happily married to his wife Tanya, and they have a beautiful 9-month-old son together.

Through his music and interivew, Peabo reminds us that love can also be a virtue representing human kindness, compassion, and affection, showing a selfless, loyal and genuine concern for the good of others. He expresses that music is universal and helps people from that standpoint.

“Peabo is just one of the greatest voices of our time,” mentions Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis in a joint statement. “He exudes a class and sophistication that’s so needed in music today. I know R&B needs Peabo Bryson especially now. Also, his fans both old and new will fall in love with ‘Stand For Love.’”

“Stand For Love” has Smooth elements, upbeat urban tempo with that Peabo factor in it. His voice is still unusual and distinctive. His message is about spreading love, joy, falling in love, and when you do get discouraged or hurt to have faith that love will come back around in its perfect time. How does someone take a heart of someone else and mend it again? Love is the remedy. Listen closely to Peabo’s lyrics, and you’ll see that you too can share the love.

“If I were to tell you the emotions I feel almost every day: gratitude for one, humility for another, and validation,” Bryson says. “Not how you think, but validation in the faith that I’ve kept in myself and those around me, and the person that I’ve managed to maintain myself to be. I’m pleased about that. I like me. So, I like that I don’t feel the need to chronicle my accolades to anyone, shout them out to anybody. However, if someone were to stop and do the research, there’s nobody like me.”

“Stand For Love” is now available worldwide in stores and on music streaming platforms.

