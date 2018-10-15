Views from Bulls practice: Hoiberg talks Portis’ progress

ADVOCATE CENTER — Fred Hoiberg couldn’t hold back his smile when he was asked about the growth of third-year big man Bobby Portis and what it will take for his game to blossom to the next level.

“He’s already taken his game to the next level as he’s progressed in his career and it’s been fun to see his skill set improve. He’s a guy that’s worked extremely hard so you always root for guys like that who put as much time and effort into it as a guy like Bobby (Portis) has. He’s gonna hopefully continue to improve and get better. The best thing about Bobby is his energy…he’s gonna give it to you every night.” Hoiberg raved.

With the starting power forward spot still seemingly up for grabs two days before the start of the season, the energy and improved skill set that Hoiberg mentioned from Bobby Portis has made the decision a tough one for the head coach. He plans to spend the next couple of days weighing his options. “I still have 2 days left.” He reminded the media before he broke away to get practice started.

Check below for more updates from yesterday’s Bulls practice at the Advocate Center.

Portis, Bulls to revisit extension in Spring

According to multiple reports, Bobby Portis and the Bulls have failed to reach an agreement on an extension and as a result Bobby Portis will become an unrestricted free agent next spring.

Bulls sign Tyler Ulis to Two-Way contract

The Chicago Bulls have claimed guard Tyler Ulis off waivers. Ulis(Marion Catholic), was waived by the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 12, 2018. Originally selected by Phoenix with the 34th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Ulis played for the Suns for two seasons. He has averaged 7.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists through 132 games (58 starts) in his NBA career.

Also On The Chicago Defender: