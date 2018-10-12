If you’re looking for cheaper health insurance, a whole host of new options hit the market Tuesday.

But buyer beware!

If you get sick, the new plans – known as short-term, limited duration insurance — may not pay for the medical care you need.

“These are a niche product, always have been,” says Doug Badger, a visiting fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington, and a senior fellow with the Galen Institute. “It’s simply another choice for consumers that for many is more affordable than the other products available,” he says.

Short-term health insurance isn’t entirely new. But the Obama Administration issued regulations that limited them to just three months, and they couldn’t be renewed.

The Trump Administration has changed that.

Read full story.

New, Cheaper Insurance Policies May Have Big Gaps was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Chicago Defender: