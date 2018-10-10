Early voting for Fulton County residents opens Oct. 15 for the upcoming general election in November.

Hours for early voting will be Monday, Oct. 15, to Friday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. From Monday, Oct. 29, to Friday, Nov. 2, voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturdays, Oct. 20 and 27, hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, from noon to 5 p.m.

Adams Park Library, 2231 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta GA 30311

Johns Creek Environmental Campus, 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road, Alpharetta GA 30022

Fulton County Government Center, 130 Peachtree Street, SW, Atlanta GA 30303

Buckhead Library 269 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta GA 30305

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta GA 30311

Southeast Atlanta Library, 1463 Pryor Road, SW, Atlanta GA 30315

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library, 2489 Perry Boulevard, NW, Atlanta GA 30318

Northside Library, 3295 Northside Parkway, NW, Atlanta GA 30327

Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road., SW, Atlanta GA 30331

Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road, SW, Atlanta GA 30331

Chastain Park Recreation Center, 140 W. Wieuca Road, NW, Atlanta GA 30342

College Park Library, 3647 Main Street, College Park GA 30337

South Fulton Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park GA 30349

Welcome All Recreation Center, 4255 Will Lee Road, College Park GA 30349

Ponce De Leon Library, 980 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta GA 30306

Robert E. Fulton Ocee Library, 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek GA 30005

Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton GA 30009

East Roswell Branch Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell GA 30076

North Fulton Service Center (Room 232), 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs GA 30350

For more information, visit fultoncountyga.gov.

Early Voting Begins October 15 for General Election was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

