In the coming weeks, gubernatorial candidates Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams will face off in two televised debates.

The first debate is scheduled for October 23 and will be aired on Georgia Public Broadcasting at 7 p.m.

The second debate will be held just two days prior to Election Day and will have a larger audience. That debate is Sunday, Nov. 4 and will air on WSB-TV Channel 2.

The election is Nov. 6.

Polls suggest a tight race in a state Trump won by 5 percentage points in 2016. The contest has drawn attention both for Abrams’ bid to become the nation’s first black female governor and as an example of the two parties’ shifts in a potential presidential battleground.

Abrams, Kemp Will Face Off In Two Televised Debates was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

