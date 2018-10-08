Nation
Where Is Amber Guyger’s Toxicology Report? Questions About Botham Jean’s Killer Mount

The fired cop has plenty of time to craft a defense for a shooting that is seemingly indefensible.

The number of questions surrounding the police killing of an innocent Black man in his own home has been piling higher and higher since the suspicious shooting in Dallas last month. Not only have multiple search warrants been reportedly not executed, but the transcript from the 911 call allegedly made by since fired-police officer Amber Guyger after she shot Botham Jean has been suppressed by the city.

But perhaps lost amid what some folks have suspected to be a massive cover-up by law enforcement to protect one of their own is the fact that Guyger’s toxicology had also not been released to the public as of Monday morning – more than a month after she reportedly submitted to a blood test following the shooting on Sept. 6.

After all, the circumstances surrounding the shooting certainly suggested that Guyger very well could have been under the influence of an intoxicant. Her reported implausible reason for mistakenly entering Jean’s apartment – which was on a different floor from where she lived – because she confused his unit for her own bore all the hallmarks of either a drug-induced excuse.

Toxicology reports are typically painfully slow to be released; or, at least, it seems that way since they can many times offer urgent information that could prove pivotal to an investigation – especially one involving a death. And while it seemed like Guyger’s report is taking excruciatingly long, the truth is that toxicology results are rarely if ever ready this quickly.

“Some of the tests take days, weeks, months,” toxicologist Alan Hall told WebMD.

That was true for such high-profile deaths as those of Michael Jackson and Kanye West’s mother, whose toxicology reports took months to be released.

But there can be opportunities to expedite the process, according to Slate, which previously reported that, “Some evidence gets rushed to the top of the list because of an upcoming court date or because it might shed light on an ongoing investigation.”

It seemed as if that was decidedly not happening in Dallas for Guyger’s toxicology report, especially since officials have seeming withheld key information surrounding the investigation while publicizing negative details about Jean – the victim – has prompted activists and Jean’s family alike to suspect the worst.

Guyger was already given just about three days following the shooting before she was arrested – long enough to craft an alibi that has changed multiple times. Now, after being arrested and given the relatively weak charge of manslaughter instead of murder, she’s seemingly being given additional time to perfect her defense of a shooting that was entirely avoidable and appears indefensible.

From a contentious town hall-style meeting in Dallas to a march on the island of St. Lucia, activists turned out in full force to honor the memory of Botham Jean and to demand justice for him on Saturday, which would have been his 27th birthday. Jean’s life was cut short on Sept. 6 when an off-duty Dallas cop shot and killed the St. Lucia native, claiming that she mistook his apartment for her own. SEE ALSO: Botham Jean Would Have Been 27 Years Old Today, See His Life In Photos About 200 activists attended a forum at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Dallas for what was designed as a call to action, the Dallas Morning News reported. https://twitter.com/dallasnews/status/1046231912619094016 The meeting began with Jean’s mother, Allison Jean, phoning in from St. Lucia pleasantly thanking supporters for attending the forum and reaffirming her unwavering commitment to obtain justice for her son. But the activists soon became angry when the panelists, including Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson, began taking questions from the audience. It reached a boiling point when the activists demanded to know why Johnson failed to charge ex-officer Amber Guyger with murder instead of the lesser charge of manslaughter. Meanwhile, on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, Jean’s family and scores of supporters held a thanksgiving birthday march in his memory, according to the St. Lucia Times. The Justice for Botham Support Group organized the event, which included songs of praise and speeches. Back in Dallas, supporters joined their voices in singing the worship hymn “Let it Rise” at exactly 10 a.m. on Saturday. It was the last song Jean sang at his church. On Friday, the Justice For Botham Jean movement rallied at a petition delivery protest outside Johnson’s Dallas office. They gathered 170,000 signatures to demand that the prosecutor upgrade manslaughter charges against Guyger. They fear that the district attorney will go lightly on her. SEE ALSO: Bill Cosby Doesn’t Deserve Your Sadness Amber Guyger Is Fired For Killing Botham Jean Is His Own Dallas Apartment

Where Is Amber Guyger’s Toxicology Report? Questions About Botham Jean’s Killer Mount was originally published on newsone.com

