Nation
Home > Nation

12-Year-Old Student On A Mission To End Racist Bullying After Classmate Called Him The N-Word

Tarrick Walker makes a strong appeal in a Facebook post.

Leave a comment

After a classmate called him the N-word, 12-year-old Tarrick Walker spearheaded an anti-bullying campaign against racism that’s getting a lot of praise.

SEE ALSO: Mother Encourages Daughter To Hold Her ‘Head High’ After Racist Incident

Tarrick and his parents started to distribute free “stop bullying” T-shirts at his school in Hanford, California two days after the September incident, the Freno Bee reported on Thursday.

They gave away 100 T-shirts on the first day, and orders were placed for 200 more. There’s now a growing demand for the T-shirts outside their community after Tarrick’s father, Marcel Walker, posted a video to Facebook on Sept. 24, which received more than 3,400 views by Sunday.

Being on the receiving end of a racial slur was painful, but Tarrick felt encouraged that his friends stood up for him against the bully, he says in the video.

“And, that made me think about how lucky I was, to have such great friends and classmates,” Tarrick adds. “But not everyone has the same support I do, and that encouraged me to take a stand, to stand up for kids that are being bullied and to let parents know to tell your kids about what bullying and racism is, and how it’s not cool.”

 

The incident happened on a basketball court at Kings River-Hardwick School. When Tarrick asked to join the game, a kid told him to “Get out you dumb N-word,” the 12-year-old recalled. Tarrick immediately reported the racial slur to school staff and later to his parents.

Tarrick’s father, who recalled people calling him the N-word many times growing up in Texas, prepared his kids for the possibility of being called a racial slur. “And my kids, and Tarrick in this incident, handled it exceptionally well,” Marcel Walker said. He had the T-shirts and wristbands, with the hashtag #IStandWithTarrick, made.

Meanwhile, Tarrick’s mother, Darlene Walker, who is white, has also helped to spread the message. Darlene Walker said many of the white parents she’s spoken to were unaware that racial bullying still exists.

“Tarrick’s current anti-bullying awareness efforts are proof that KRH children are stepping up as leaders to put positive ideas into action and spread love, acceptance, and compassion to others,” said Cathlene Anderson, superintendent of Kings River-Hardwick Elementary School District.

SEE ALSO:

Civil Rights Groups Use Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Confirmation To Rally Voter Turnout

Disgusting! Officer Who Killed Tamir Rice Rehired As A Cop: ‘He Deserves A Second Chace’

 

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh at a Se

Caucasian Rage! From Kavanaugh To Trump, When White Men Attack

10 photos Launch gallery

Caucasian Rage! From Kavanaugh To Trump, When White Men Attack

Continue reading Caucasian Rage! From Kavanaugh To Trump, When White Men Attack

Caucasian Rage! From Kavanaugh To Trump, When White Men Attack

UPDATED: 9:00 a.m. EDT, Oct. 2 -- The New York Times and The Washington Post wrote articles about the privileges and pitfalls of white male rage, hours after NewsOne's post saying the same damn thing. The Post wrote about the excuses for angry white man like Kavanaugh, saying, "The right has come alive with impassioned defenses of Kavanaugh in recent days. Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh, whose program for years has largely defined the GOP’s white male id, has unleashed a torrent of criticism on the air — such as his riff last week on 'militant feminism.'" Yep, blame it on feminism. Paul Krugman of The New York Times stressed the white rage isn't limited to MAGA supporters. "There have been many studies of the forces driving Trump support, and in particular the rage that is so pervasive a feature of the MAGA movement," he wrote. "What Thursday’s hearing drove home, however, was that white male rage isn’t restricted to blue-collar guys in diners. It’s also present among people who’ve done very well in life’s lottery, whom you would normally consider very much part of the elite. In other words, hatred can go along with high income, and all too often does." See our list of Caucasian rage below. Original Story: White male fragility is serious. Many times when they feel like their privilege is being threatened, all Caucasian hell breaks loose. Sadly, we have a president whose very delicate ego has nearly thrown us into nuclear war due to his temper tantrums. See Also: GOP Calls Maxine Waters Angry Black Woman But Praises Brett Kavanaugh Brett Kavanaugh testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week was a prime example of the aforementioned white sensitivity. From the moment he sat down Friday morning, he was hysterical. The next possible justice on the Supreme Court screamed, cried and refused to answer questions -- all while telling everyone how much he worshiped beer but never had a drinking problem. Not surprisingly, Kavanaugh got huge praise from the president. And we all know if Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused the judge of sexual assault while they were in high school, was even remotely angry during her testimony, she would have been framed as being "out of control." Yep, privilege even supports you when you are the one accused of wrongdoing. However, the toxicity of the white male ego isn't just in politics. We see it in Hollywood icons like Mel Gibson or so-called journalists like Bill O'Reilly. Revisit some of the wildest white male breakdowns below:

12-Year-Old Student On A Mission To End Racist Bullying After Classmate Called Him The N-Word was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 10-03-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close