Nation
Home > Nation

How Black Chicagoans Are Preparing For Possibly Explosive Jason Van Dyke Verdict

Residents are praying that a jury, who will hear closing arguments Thursday, will deliver justice for Laquan McDonald.

Leave a comment

Chicago residents are bracing themselves for an upcoming verdict in Jason Van Dyke‘s trial from a jury who will hear closing arguments on Thursday. They are anticipating an outcome that could bring justice for Laquan McDonald or acquit Van Dyke.

RELATED: Jason Van Dyke Cries Fake Tears As His Testimony Contradicts LaQuan McDonald Video Evidence

A failed prosecution of Van Dyke — the white cop charged in the October 2014 fatal shooting of 17-year-old McDonald — would likely be a disastrous blow for Black Chicagoans and people of color across the nation. Police brutality and shooting cases have long brought unrest and protest into communities of color — a fact that suggests the city could reach a fever pitch if Van Dyke walks free.

“I feel Chicago is going to be in a lot of trouble if this man [Van Dyke] walks free,” Marcus Wallace, 35, a gas station security guard, told NBC News before referring to the dash cam video that Van Dyke’s testimony had contradicted during the trial. “That video is indisputable, and if a jury doesn’t see that…Lord help us.”

Authorities charged Van Dyke with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct after the police video appeared to show that he fired 16 times at McDonald. The video, released one year after McDonald’s death, showed that he fired after the teen walked away and continued to shoot when he fell to the pavement.

Van Dyke said that McDonald had kept walking towards him with a knife during his testimony Tuesday.

With his testimony, allegations of Chicago police misconduct, and a coverup, controversy surrounds Van Dyke and the whole department. Yet, high-profile prosecutions are rare in the city despite its department being notoriously accused of corruption, especially with its interactions with residents of color.

If Van Dyke is not prosecuted, then protests and boycotts will happen in Chicago, activists said to NBC. Chicago police are planning to ramp up their patrols, but that won’t stop activists from holding peaceful demonstrations. Advocates hope that the right verdict will come in Van Dyke’s trial.

SEE ALSO:

Sunken Place Demon Candace Owens Calls Dr. Christine Blasey Ford A Liar

Everything We Know About Keith Ellison’s Domestic Violence Case

Donald Trump Holds 'Make America Great Again' Rally In West Virginia

Making America Upset Again: Trump And Supporters Spark Outrage During Rallies

5 photos Launch gallery

Making America Upset Again: Trump And Supporters Spark Outrage During Rallies

Continue reading Making America Upset Again: Trump And Supporters Spark Outrage During Rallies

Making America Upset Again: Trump And Supporters Spark Outrage During Rallies

More of Trump's rallies are stirring controversy this week. RELATED: Donald Trump Rally Draws Thousands Of Protesters In NYC & Arizona; Some Arrested On Tuesday night, the president took the low road by making several statements about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that have caused outrage during a stop in Mississippi on his national campaign tour. He mocked Ford's sexual assault testimony against Brett Kavanaugh like it was nothing. He tried to "cast doubt" on Ford, CNN reported. Many politicians, activists and people on social media have condemned Trump's behavior. "I'm embarrassed that the President of the United States would do that to this woman," Democratic Senator Kamala Harris said Wednesday, adding that Trump should "stop being mean." Harris also tweeted in support of Ford: "Dr. Ford is a profile in courage. She knew what she was up against when she came forward but spoke out because she felt it was her civic duty. She deserves better." Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren also addressed the comments. "Last night, the President viciously mocked a sexual assault survivor," Warren tweeted. "@SenateGOP will have to decide whether to stand up to this disgusting behavior or not. But @realDonaldTrump will never silence Dr. Ford, or take away her strength and courage." His blatant disregard and disrespect of Ford came after the president made other inflammatory statements. Here are a number of tweets about his and his supporters' most controversial moments.

How Black Chicagoans Are Preparing For Possibly Explosive Jason Van Dyke Verdict was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 10-03-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close