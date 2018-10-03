These Metro Atlanta Public Schools Are the Highest Performing Schools in Georgia, Says Ed Department

Eight Georgia schools were named Blue Ribbon Schools Monday, one of the highest honors from the U.S. Department of Education gives annually.

Austin Elementary School (DeKalb County)

Britt David Elementary Computer Magnet Academy (Muscogee County)

Heards Ferry Elementary (Fulton County)

Kittredge Magnet School (DeKalb County)

Lake Windward Elementary (Fulton County)

Settles Bridge Elementary (Forsyth County)

Shakerag Elementary (Fulton County)

Simpson Elementary (Gwinnett County)

Schools are chosen for the award in two categories. Schools can earn the distinction by being among the highest performing schools in the state, or by showing the highest performance in the state when it comes to closing the achievement gaps between subgroups at the school.

“I congratulate these eight schools whose efforts on behalf of students have been recognized nationally,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “All over the state of Georgia, communities, leaders, educators, parents and students are coming together to create brighter future, and a brighter Georgia. That light is shining brighter and brighter every day.”

Fulton County has the most Blue Ribbon schools in Georgia this year with three schools in its system earning the designation. DeKalb has two.

