Sunken Place Demon Candace Owens Calls Dr. Christine Blasey Ford A Liar

Now that Paris Dennard and Omarosa are no longer in Trump‘s good graces, fraudulent Candace Owens is gunning to be his new BBFF (best Black friend forever). Just two years ago Owens was anti-Trump, but now, like the rest of the opportunists — from Diamond and Silk to Pastor Darrell Scott — she has sold her soul to be a famous Black Trump supporter.

To prove her devotion, on Wednesday morning she took her Trump allegiance to a new level on by calling Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault in the summer of 1982, a “liar.”

Owens posted an article from Fox News (as if that’s an unbiased source) claiming an ex-boyfriend of Ford’s from 1992 to 1998 said she never brought up the sexual assault to him. The ex, who chose to remain anonymous, also accused Ford of preparing a friend who was going to take a lie detector test because they were interviewing for a job at the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office. The letter claimed Ford “explained in detail what to expect, how polygraphs worked, and helped [her friend] become familiar and less nervous about the exam.”

Owens’ sunken place brain translated the unfounded allegation as Ford being a “liar,” even though Ford said she didn’t tell anyone about the alleged assault until 2012. Not to mention, preparing a friend does not mean she was coaching them to lie (or that Ford would know how to fake a lie detector test). Nonetheless, Owens wrote, “I would like to be among the first to say that I want Christine Blasey Ford to serve time in PRISON— as ALL WOMEN who FAKE their sexual assaults, ruin the lives of men, and have the audacity to utilize our tax dollars for baseless investigations, should.”

WOW. LIAR Christine Ford’s entire testimony just got blown up by an ex-boyfriend of 6 years. She has HELPED people prep to take polygraph tests, never had a fear of flying—oh, and of course, never once mentioned her sexual assault. #LockHerUp https://t.co/dORah99mtw — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 3, 2018

She continued, “WOW. LIAR Christine Ford’s entire testimony just got blown up by an ex-boyfriend of 6 years. She has HELPED people prep to take polygraph tests, never had a fear of flying—oh, and of course, never once mentioned her sexual assault. ”

I would like to be among the first to say that I want Christine Blasey Ford to serve time in PRISON— as ALL WOMEN who FAKE their sexual assaults, ruin the lives of men, and have the audacity to utilize our tax dollars for baseless investigations, should. #DefendOurMen https://t.co/oM3nIlpnFb — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 3, 2018

Candace Owens is truly delusional. But then again, she is the same person who once tweeted that the NRA “the nation’s oldest civil rights organization” that was founded “to train black Americans to use guns to defend themselves against the Ku Klux Klan, a Democrat terrorist group.”

