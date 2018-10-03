As Georgia’s Maternal Mortality Rate Worsen, Abrams Responds With Expanded Health Care Platform

Last week, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that not only was Georgia ranked 50 out of 50 states when it comes to maternal mortality in recent years, but our state’s maternal mortality rate has actually worsened. Democratic Gubernatorial Nominee and Former House Democratic Leader Stacey Abrams is the only candidate with plans to address Georgia’s maternal health crisis.

The maternal death rate in Georgia has worsened from 20.5 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births eight years ago, to at least 37.2 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, though state officials believe the actual number may be even higher. Despite this growing crisis, Brian Kemp continues to reject Medicaid expansion, and voted to allow insurance companies to deny guaranteed health care coverage for women with certain preexisting conditions.

Abrams released the following statement in response to the AJC’s report:

“Our state is in crisis; Georgia’s high maternal and infant mortality rates highlight the importance of access to quality, affordable health care for Georgia mothers and children throughout our state. I am the only candidate to make maternal health a centerpiece of my health care platform. As governor, I will reduce our maternal and infant mortality rates by funding rural hospitals, expanding Medicaid, and leveraging state and federal programs to incentivize doctors and medical personnel to live in under-served communities.”

Stacey Abrams’ comprehensive Health Care Platform calls for additional resources to support maternal health including funding rural hospitals via Medicaid expansion, and leveraging state and federal programs to incentivize more doctors and medical personnel to locate in under-served areas and reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.