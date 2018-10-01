For Season 18 of Hell’s Kitchen, chef Gordon Ramsay invited eight former contestants to compete against eight rookies. The winner gets an Executive Chef position at the original Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and $250,000. Ramsay describes the rookies as “younger, feistier, determined” and the veterans as “more sophisticated, calmer, more together.” One of the rookies who stands out in the kitchen is Scotley Innis from Atlanta.

Scotley is executive chef at 5Church Atlanta, a hip restaurant known for its killer rooftop and Ramen Mondays menu. The restaurant is an import from Charlotte run by Top Chef contestant Jamie Lynch. Innis joined 5Church in 2017 from South City Kitchen. Before that, he ran the kitchen at Ormsby’s for five years, and worked at Top Chef judge Atlanta’s Craftbar before it closed in 2010. When Scotley joined 5Church, Innis said he planned to update the menu with his Caribbean (Jamaican) roots. Hell’s Kitchen airs Fridays at 9pm on FOX.

Atlanta’s Scotley Innis, of 5Church Atlanta, Lands “Hell’s Kitchen” Spot was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Chicago Defender: