Mitch quiets critics…for now

CHICAGO — You know the old saying…”be careful what you wish for because you just might get it.” For three weeks we have asked the football gods to shine their light on our beloved offense…and that’s exactly what we got. Mitch Trubisky, at long last, finally looked like the top tier quaterback we drafted #2 overall in the 2016 draft. Pouring in, count em, six touchdowns on the way to a 48-10 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mitch’s six toundown’s to five different recievers was, a feat only done twice in NFL history(Aaron Rodgers did it 2014), gave the Bears their first 3-game winning streak since September of 2013.

After the game Mitch talkd about feeling like he was on the verge of a breakout.

“We just kept believing. I think it was a great week of practice for us. It all started up front. I thought our O-line played fantastic today — playing together, giving me time, keeping it clean — and we just got open. Coach Nagy called a great game, and there was just great execution all the way around. When all 11 guys are on the same page and you start to see things clicking, that was kind of the breakthrough that we were hoping for and what we expected to do on offense. It was just fun playing with those guys, and it was a great team win all the way around. It comes from having a great week of practice and having it transfer over to the game and just working together.”

It’s safe to say Mitch put a muzzle on his critics…for now.

We caught up with Bears linebacker Khalil Mack and wide reciever Taylor Gabriel to talk about the Bears Week 4 offensive explosion.

#Bears WR @TGdadon1 hauled in 7 catches for 104 yards and was on the receiving end of 2 of $Mitch' s 6(!) TD passes on Sunday… we caught up w/ him in the locker room & talked about Coach Nagy, $Mitch's big day & the teams confidence going into the bye week! #TheBIGStv… #ItsUS pic.twitter.com/qDkiYmOHnJ — #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) October 2, 2018

