Xernona Clayton Graces 18th Edition Cover of “Who’s Who In Black Atlanta”

The 18th Edition of “Who’s Who In Black Atlanta” was unveiled to a crowd of more than 400 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Friday, September 21, 2018.

Founded in 1989, “Who’s Who In Black Atlanta” continues to be one of the most sought after recognitions among black Atlanta’s doers, thinkers, creators, and leaders, and powered by Real Times Media, the book is an opportunity to recognize them for making their respective mark on Atlanta and beyond. “You’ve got to do the work, said Real Times Media CEO Hiram Jackson, during the event. “When you see someone in these pages, they have done the work.”

The annual publication’s purpose is to not only celebrate the accomplishments of those featured, but to also pay homage to others who have blazed the trail and made outstanding contributions over the years and continue to make a positive impact in our community.

News anchor for CBS46 Sharon Reed hosted the spirited evening where the pinnacle honor was bestowed upon American civil rights leader and broadcasting executive Xernona Clayton.

During the Civil Rights Movement, Clayton worked for the National Urban League and Southern Christian Leadership Conference, where she became involved in the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Later, Clayton went into television, where she became the first African American from the southern United States to host a daily prime time talk show. She became corporate vice president for urban affairs for Turner Broadcasting. Clayton created the Trumpet Awards Foundation and was instrumental in the development of the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame that was developed by the foundation to honor the achievements of African Americans and civil rights advocates.

Following a standing ovation, Clayton gave moving remarks detailing her arrival in Atlanta in response to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s summons. “Too many of us are here just occupying space,” she said, calling the audience to action and cautioning against civic and political apathy.

The evening concluded with the unveiling of 18th edition’s cover — fittingly featuring the timeless Clayton.

View full photo gallery: HERE

Xernona Clayton Graces 18th Edition Cover of “Who’s Who In Black Atlanta” was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Chicago Defender: