Let’s Eat: Truth Italian New Brunch Menu

Truth Italian Restaurant, located at 56 East Pershing Road in Bronzeville, has been serving phenomenal Italian dishes for the past five years. Miss Coretta and I have been hearing rave reviews about their Italian cuisine for quite some time. That being said, we will not be giving our take on Truth’s Italian menu; however, we are eager to share our experience with the new breakfast/brunch menu recently unveiled at Truth, served daily from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Truth has acquired the services of brunch aficionado Chef Derek Rylon, and what a masterful job he has done with their brunch menu.

When we arrived at Truth, we were seated in their covered climate-controlled outdoor patio and brought menus by an attentive and friendly server. We began our culinary joy-ride with Truth’s rendition of chicken-n-waffles which they call Bird and Batter. This sweet potato waffle is prepared with succulent bits of chicken in the batter and pressed in a waffle iron until crispy and cinnamon brown. A perfectly executed fried, juicy, boneless, skinless chicken breast is perched atop the waffle, along with maple butter and a side of nutmeg infused hot sauce. This crafty combination in one single bite had us in a flavor coma. Their chicken-n-waffles dish took us on a roller coaster ride of savory and sweet that we had never experienced before. When you go to Truth Italian Restaurant for brunch, the Bird and Batter is a must order.

Next we sampled the Jerk Chicken Alfredo Omelet, which is served with Cheesy Hash Browns. This dish showcases the fact that Chef Rylon isn’t afraid to experiment with different flavor profiles in one dish: creamy Alfredo sauce and jerk seasonings on one plate…sheer genius! The omelet is prepared using egg whites, creating a light and fluffy bed for jerk chicken strips, sautéed broccoli florets and a rich and creamy Alfredo sauce. The end result is a fusion of Jamaican and Italian classics that come together seamlessly. The jerk chicken is fork tender and full of jerk flavor and has a minimal heat factor for those who don’t like it too spicy. The broccoli is sautéed and adds a fresh component to the dish, while the creamy, buttery Alfredo sauce mingles with the jerk seasoning, creating a punch of flavor Mike Tyson would be proud of. The Cheesy Hash Browns are spectacular in their own right – simple hash browns prepared properly with gooey, caramelized cheddar cheese in every bite. Simply delicious!

Now on to Truth Italian Restaurant’s Waffle Flight. This is the perfect brunch item for those who love all things waffle. Four beautiful mini-waffles are assembled on a plate, each with its own flavor profile. The chocolate waffle is topped with plump, fresh raspberries and is utterly delightful. The banana nut waffle tastes like a freshly baked banana bread and is topped with slices of fresh banana and walnuts. Delish! The strawberry waffle reminded us of a strawberry shortcake topped with sliced fresh, sweet, tart strawberries. Outstanding! And, lastly, the blueberry and house-made granola waffle had us spellbound by the culinary artistry of Chef Rylon.

Up next was the Mela Caramel French Toast – brioche bread dipped in a caramel infused batter, cooked on the flat-top till crusty on the outside and soft and custardy in the middle. Then it’s topped with sliced Granny Smith apples and candied walnuts. The apples are prepared like those found in a French apple pie, the candied walnuts the perfect jewels to add a crunchy component to this scrumptious French toast. And, when combined in one delicious bite, you realize this is what French toast is supposed to be.

Truth Italian Restaurant serves up some of the best breakfast/brunch the City of Chicago has to offer. Chef Derek Rylon is a brunch wizard and an innovative chef not afraid to think outside of the traditional culinary box. We also suggest ordering Truth’s Biscuits and Gravy, their first-rate Ribeye Steak with Eggs and any one of their Fruit Flavored Mimosas. Truth’s breakfast/brunch experience is great for any occasion or – truthfully speaking – just simply make up a reason and go. The food is excellent. The service is excellent. Truth Italian Restaurant brunch is excellence executed with bold and innovative flavors. Thank you, Chef Rylon!

We rank restaurants based on number of kisses (one thru five). One…two…three…four, with five being the best. Truth Italian Restaurant receives 5 kisses. Check out the video of our review https://youtu.be/QERlUx_SEpk

The Black Foodies are food bloggers/vloggers and husband and wife of 25 years. We are also home cooks who believe in group economics and LOVE great food. We write the food blog "Let's Eat," where we review Black-owned and other ethnic restaurants.

