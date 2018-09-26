The Benefits of Vaginal Laser Therapy

September is Sexual Health Awareness Month, which brings up the subject of vaginal laser therapy. Vaginal Laser therapy very recently used to be called vaginal rejuvenation. You ask why the name change? Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided since the procedure is not giving women a new vagina they should change the name to reflect more accurately what is taking place.

What is Vaginal Laser Therapy and what is it for?

Vaginal Laser Therapy is a non-surgical procedure that according to the FDA is often used to treat symptoms such as vaginal laxity, atrophy or dryness, and pain during intercourse or urination. During menopause, levels of estrogen decline, which may lead to symptoms such as pain during sexual intercourse. These symptoms can be brought on by aging, childbearing and hormonal changes.

Why Vaginal Laser Therapy instead of hormone treatment?

During perimenopause, menopause or as a result of cancer treatment, vaginal atrophy can occur. This is the condition that can cause vaginal dryness, inflammation, and irritation, which can lead to painful intercourse and painful or frequent urination. Traditional treatments use estrogen therapy to combat vaginal atrophy and restore vaginal health. Utilizing the vaginal laser therapy provides a unique, non-hormonal alternative for hormone-sensitive women (e.g. breast cancer or other gynecologic cancer survivors) and women who are not interested in receiving hormone therapy. Some women use estrogen cream for their vaginal atrophy, this treatment tends to be very messy because it is applied to the outside of the vagina. You have to reapply often for relief. With the Vaginal Laser Therapy, there is no sedation required for this non-surgical outpatient procedure, but a local anesthetic may be used for your comfort. For best results, a series of three treatments a few weeks apart is often recommended. Results are gradual and will vary for each person, but maintenance treatments may be necessary from time to time. It literally takes minutes to provide you with long-term relief.

Unfortunately, this is a topic that is not often discussed amongst mothers, daughters, aunts, and grandmothers. A lot of women experience vaginal atrophy and suffer in silence. Many doctors have noticed that their patients never mention vaginal dryness and the change in their sex life because of this pain. There is no need to suffer in silence; this a treatment that after a few sessions, the vagina wall can be restored and will begin to produce more collagen.

Two doctors have opened a clinic in the South Loop that offers the service: Dr. Chantale Stephens-Archer and Dr. Gameli Dekayie. The clinic, Quench Wellness, is located at 1319 S. Michigan Ave. and they have the diVa Hybrid Fractional Laser to deliver the vaginal resurfacing treatment.

“Ladies, vaginal dryness, looseness, and urinary leaking is NOT anything to be ashamed of,” says Dr. Stephens-Archer.

Visit QuenchWellness.com for more information. You can schedule a consultation to see if you are a good candidate for vaginal laser therapy.

