From Kamala Harris To John Legend, Black People Are Snatching Wigs On Kavanaugh

More African Americans were expected to join Kamala Harris, John Legend and others in opposing Brett Kavanaugh‘s Supreme Court confirmation this week. Much of the nation is talking about this Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to come forward with sexual assault allegations against the Supreme Court nominee.

Two more women have also accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, adding on to his already-troubling record on racial equality, voting rights, reproductive health and other social issues. Several Black public figures have participated in a #StopKavanaugh movement that was showing no signs of slowing down ahead of the Senate’s confirmation vote on the Trump-backed nominee. Here are a few of the people who are saying no to Kavanaugh:

John Legend

Legend joined forces with the NAACP for a digital ad against Kavanaugh, the civil rights organization announced Friday. Other social justice organizations also helped to produce the ad, which is a strong call to action for senators to stop the nominee from joining the nation’s highest court.

“Brett Kavanaugh’s troubling views on the issues that matter most and his rushed confirmation process make him unfit for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” Legend said in the ad.

Watch John Legend explain why Brett Kavanaugh is 'unfit' for the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/bOyH2bZvVD — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 23, 2018

Niecy Nash

Nash told TMZ she believes the women who have accused Kavanaugh and wants him to be held to the same “legal standards” as Bill Cosby, who was sentenced to 3 to 10 years for convicted sexual assault Tuesday.

Niecy Nash Bill Cosby Down … Trump & Kavanaugh Next!! – TMZ https://t.co/sy8pHfPxJ9 — Tribune Magazine (@TribuneMAG) September 26, 2018

Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker

Both Harris and Booker have been strongly opposed to Kavanaugh. Harris grilled the nominee on his record during the first days of his confirmation hearing. Booker had released documents about Kavanaugh under threats of Senate expulsion.

Republicans just announced a committee vote on Kavanaugh at 9:30 AM on Friday – less than 20 hours after Thursday’s hearing ends. This means little to no chance for the American people to contact them and weigh in. This is a sham. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 25, 2018

By scheduling a vote on Judge Kavanaugh before Dr. Ford has even testified, Senate Republican leaders are saying loud and clear: they don’t care what she says. #BelieveSurvivors https://t.co/nPXdtSRJ1y — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 26, 2018

Kerry Washington

“Women must be heard. Today I am wearing black in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford,” Washington tweeted Monday.

Women must be heard. Today I am wearing black in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/pSZhEIr0Xe — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 24, 2018

Ava DuVernay

DuVernay declared her public support for Ford on Twitter.

Tracee Ellis Ross

The “Black-ish” star expressed her solidarity with Ford with the #BelieveSurvivors hashtag as well.

I wore black today & walked out of work to show support of Dr. Ford and other survivors of sexual assault. More support came in waves, but the message was clear: we all agree that the judicial committee needs to handle Dr. Ford and her testimony with respect. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/XoaCVEN8Ey — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) September 24, 2018

Tarana Burke

The MeToo movement founder shared her statements in support of Ford and announced a national walkout for sexual violence survivors on Monday.

We believe Dr. Blasey Ford. We believe survivors. Join us for a national walkout in solidarity w/ survivors of sexual violence on Mon., Sept. 24 @ 1PM EST by wearing black and posting a message to say #BelieveSurvivors #MeToomvmt https://t.co/txx6X9KcxQ — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) September 22, 2018

