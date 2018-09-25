Nation
Bill Cosby Spokesperson Defends Kavanaugh In Misguided ‘Sex War’ Speech

Cosby was sentenced to 3 to 10 years for convicted sexual assault on Tuesday while Kavanaugh is facing several allegations.

Bill Cosby‘s publicist shot off at the mouth with an offensive and misguided speech referencing Brett Kavanaugh after Cosby was sentenced for convicted sexual assault Tuesday.

RELATED: Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault Conviction

After Cosby was taken away in handcuffs, Andrew Wyatt continued his long-winded defense of the man whose trial was heavily followed by #MeToo movement activists. Wyatt didn’t focus on Andrea Constand who testified about Cosby having “crushed” her “young and beautiful spirit.” The publicist instead tried to elicit sympathy for Cosby and Kavanaugh, who is also facing sexual assault allegations that may stop him from being confirmed to the Supreme Court.

“What is going on in Washington today with Judge Kavanaugh is part of that sex war that Judge [Steven] O’Neill and his wife are a part of,” Wyatt told reporters outside the courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania where Cosby was taken into custody following his April conviction for three counts of aggravated sexual assault.

What happened to Cosby was “the most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States,” Wyatt also said before taking an even more strange turn in his speech.

“They persecuted Jesus and look what happened,” Wyatt also said, according to CNN. “Not saying Mr. Cosby’s Jesus, but we know what this country has done to black men for centuries. So Mr. Cosby is doing fine. He’s holding up well and everybody that wants to say anything negative, you’re a joke as well.”

Judge O’Neill, who Wyatt tried to drag through the mud, also had made strong statements about Cosby. “Evidence is overwhelming that it was planned predation,” O’Neill said during the sentencing before saying that Cosby would be classified as a “sexually violent predator” on sex offender registries, undergo lifetime counseling and regularly report to law enforcement. “This is a serious sexual assault.”

O’Neill has clearly said that Cosby is a dangerous predator, and no amount of defending by Wyatt is going to change that judgment.

