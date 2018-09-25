Amber Guyger’s Lawyer Whines That It’s Unfair She Was Fired For Killing An Innocent Man

It took 18 days for Dallas police officer Amber Guyger to be fired for shooting Botham Jean in his own apartment on the night of Sept. 6. However, her lawyer was now complaining that it’s ‘unfair’ she was terminated.
SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck
Robert Rogers, the lawyer for Guyger, said in his first statement that Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall “bowed to pressure from anti-police groups and took action before all of the facts had been gathered and due process was afforded.” He also added, “That’s not the way our system of justice should work. It is important for all parties and the integrity of the justice system that a full and fair investigation be allowed to reach its conclusion before decisions such as this are made.”
There have been no reports of anti-police groups. Peaceful protests have let their voices be heard so it’s unfortunate that anyone who doesn’t agree with a 30-year-old officer gunning down an unarmed man was labeled anti-police. In addition, it took 72 hours for Guyger to be arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sept. 9 — nearly three days after Guyger was killed, giving her enough time to concoct a story that has changed several times.
After only a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000. There were five warrants issued but Guyger’s apartment was never searched and she quickly moved out. Instead, the police have focused on Jean having a small amount of marijuana in his apartment rather than the searching the killer’s home. Lastly, she was only charged with manslaughter. It appears the justice system is working out just fine for Guyger.
47 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
47 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Botham Shem Jean, 261 of 47
2. Antwon Rose Jr., 172 of 47
3. Robert Lawrence White, 413 of 47
4. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 4 of 47
5. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 5 of 47
6. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 6 of 47
7. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 7 of 47
8. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 8 of 47
9. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 9 of 47
10. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 10 of 47
11. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 11 of 47
12. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 12 of 47
13. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 47
14. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 14 of 47
15. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 15 of 47
16. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 16 of 47
17. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 17 of 47
18. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 18 of 47
19. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 19 of 47
20. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 20 of 47
21. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 21 of 47
22. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 22 of 47
23. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 23 of 47
24. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 24 of 47
25. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 25 of 47
26. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 26 of 47
27. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 27 of 47
28. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 28 of 47
29. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 29 of 47
30. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 30 of 47
31. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 31 of 47
32. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 32 of 47
33. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 33 of 47
34. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 34 of 47
35. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 35 of 47
36. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 36 of 47
37. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 37 of 47
38. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 38 of 47
39. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 39 of 47
40. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 40 of 47
41. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 41 of 47
42. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 42 of 47
43. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 43 of 47
44. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 44 of 47
45. Stephon Clark, 2245 of 47
46. Danny Ray Thomas, 3446 of 47
47. DeJuan Guillory, 2747 of 47
Amber Guyger’s Lawyer Whines That It’s Unfair She Was Fired For Killing An Innocent Man was originally published on newsone.com