JOB POSTING: Media Sales Account Executive (Atlanta)

Atlanta Tribune Magazine, Atlanta Daily World and Who’s Who in Black Atlanta Media is seeking an outside media sales account executive. This position is on the front lines of generating media ad sales and custom content sponsorship revenue for Real Times Media’s Atlanta properties, which include Atlanta Tribune Magazine, Atlanta Daily World and Who’s Who in Black Atlanta/Real Times Media. The ideal candidate will champion our advertising offerings to agencies and brands in the Atlanta area.

A background in print and digital advertising, premium publisher cross-platform media sales, and sponsorship sales is required. Ideal candidate has worked in a print and digital environment – preferable in the Atlanta market – and is familiar with the required dedication for fast paced/multi-tasking duties, embraces and thrives on uncertainty as well as supporting client events.

* The advertising sales representative works closely within a small team and reports directly to the Group Publisher.

* Account Executive Job Responsibilities:

o Identifies business opportunities by identifying prospects and evaluating their position in the industry; researching and analyzing sales options.

o Sells products by establishing contact and developing relationships with prospects; recommending solutions.

o Maintains relationships with clients by providing support, information, and guidance; researching and recommending new opportunities.

o Prepares reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing information.

o Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; benchmarking state-of-the-art practices; participating in professional societies.

o Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

We offer a competitive benefits package which includes base salary, commission, health, dental, paid vacation and personal time as well as a 401K.

Candidates should send resumes to careers@realtimesmedia.com

JOB POSTING: Media Sales Account Executive (Atlanta) was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Chicago Defender: