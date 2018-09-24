Botham Jean’s Mother Demands Amber Guyger Be Charged With Murder

This morning it was announced that 18 days after Amber Guyger killed Botham Jean in his own apartment, she was finally fired. However, his mother Allison Jean is demanding that there be more accountability.
See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married
According to CNN.com via the family’s attorney S. Lee Merritt, Allison Jean called Guyger’s termination a “satisfactory solution” but “the family would still like to see Guyger indicted on a murder charge.” Currently, Guyger is charged with manslaughter.
CNN.com also reports, “The attorney is preparing a civil rights claim in Jean’s death. He said Guyger’s termination makes his case stronger because it shows the city and police department think Guyger ‘obviously engaged in behavior that doesn’t comport with a police officer,’ he said.”
See the tweet below from the Dallas Police department, confirming Guyger has been fired.
The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) also released a statement which read, “We are dismayed by the despicable attempts by some to smear the character of Botham Shem Jean, and call upon the authorities in the State of Texas and elsewhere in the United States of America to work to ensure that justice prevails in this matter.”
After shooting Jean in his home, it took 72 hours for Guyger to be charged, her apartment was never searched—even after five search warrants—and she has moved out of the complex. Guyger’s story has repeatedly changed and her case was handed over to the Texas Rangers, who have a history of cover ups.
Clearly, Guyger being fired is only one step towards justice for the Jean family.
SEE ALSO:
Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Top Political Statements Made At The 2018 BET Awards
47 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
47 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Botham Shem Jean, 261 of 47
2. Antwon Rose Jr., 172 of 47
3. Robert Lawrence White, 413 of 47
4. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 4 of 47
5. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 5 of 47
6. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 6 of 47
7. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 7 of 47
8. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 8 of 47
9. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 9 of 47
10. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 10 of 47
11. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 11 of 47
12. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 12 of 47
13. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 47
14. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 14 of 47
15. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 15 of 47
16. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 16 of 47
17. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 17 of 47
18. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 18 of 47
19. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 19 of 47
20. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 20 of 47
21. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 21 of 47
22. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 22 of 47
23. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 23 of 47
24. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 24 of 47
25. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 25 of 47
26. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 26 of 47
27. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 27 of 47
28. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 28 of 47
29. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 29 of 47
30. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 30 of 47
31. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 31 of 47
32. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 32 of 47
33. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 33 of 47
34. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 34 of 47
35. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 35 of 47
36. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 36 of 47
37. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 37 of 47
38. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 38 of 47
39. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 39 of 47
40. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 40 of 47
41. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 41 of 47
42. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 42 of 47
43. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 43 of 47
44. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 44 of 47
45. Stephon Clark, 2245 of 47
46. Danny Ray Thomas, 3446 of 47
47. DeJuan Guillory, 2747 of 47
Botham Jean’s Mother Demands Amber Guyger Be Charged With Murder was originally published on newsone.com