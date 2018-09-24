Amber Guyger Is Fired For Killing Botham Jean Is His Own Dallas Apartment

The Dallas police officer who killed an unarmed Black man in his own home this month has been fired, according to a new report. Amber Guyger, who entered Botham Jean‘s apartment and shot him dead the night of Sept. 6, has her job terminated on Monday by Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall.

The Dallas Police department tweeted confirmation of the termination late Monday morning.

The move followed Hall’s declaration last week that she was “prohibited” from firing Guyger, adding further confusion to a case that has hinted at police trying to cover-up the now-former officer’s puzzling excuse of confusing her apartment for Jean’s.

“I can’t do that because there are both local, state and federal laws that prohibit me from taking action,” Hall said Tuesday. “There are civil service laws we have to adhere to.”

It was unclear what exactly changed to allow Hall to fire Guyger on Monday.

The entire episode started the night of Sept. 6 when Guyger entered Jean’s apartment, purportedly confusing his for hers and shooting him because she thought he was a burglar. Despite how implausible her excuse was, Guyger remained free for three days until she turned herself in to be arrested, booked for manslaughter charges and released on bond during a brief, three-hour process.

Five search warrants were issued for Guyger’s home, but none was executed before she moved out. On the flip side, a search warrant was issued for Jean’s apartment, where authorities said they found marijuana, leading advocates to wonder what relevance that had on the case, suggesting police were try8ing to assassinate Jean’s character after a member of the force killed him.

The killing of Jean, a naive of St. Lucia, was a “great loss,” the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) said in a statement Monday after Guyger’s firing was announced.

“We are dismayed by the despicable attempts by some to smear the character of Botham Shem Jean, and call upon the authorities in the State of Texas and elsewhere in the United States of America to work to ensure that justice prevails in this matter,” OECS Chairman and Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves said in part.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.

