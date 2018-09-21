Toadstool Trump Attacks Brett Kavanough’s Accuser On Twitter

This shouldn’t be a shocker: A man who currently has 16 women accusing him of sexual harassment is now defending Supreme Court Justice pick Brett Kavanaugh. However, truly lowering the moral bar, Donald Trump not only defends Kavanaugh, he attacked the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, who has already received death threats.

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay,” Orange 45 babbled on Twitter early Friday morning. “Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.”

He continued: “I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!”

How vile for Trump say when a woman should come forward, especially when women who do come forward, like Anita Hill who in 1991 testified during Clarence Thomas’ hearing, are shamed. Speaking of Hill, she was at least given a 3-day investigation when she was forced to testify. There has been no investigation into Ford’s claims and the Senate Judiciary Committee was demanding that she testify next week without an investigation.

Ford claimed Kavanaugh pushed her into a room, attempted to take off her clothes and covered her mouth so she couldn’t scream at a party in the early 1980s. Thankfully, Ford said she escaped.

Kavanaugh has denied all accusations.

That said, Trump hasn’t commented on Stormy Daniels‘ “Toadstool” comment about his junk.

