Georgia’s Graduation Rate Is At An All-time High

Georgia’s high school graduation rate increased again in 2018, rising to 81.6 percent from 80.6 percent in 2017.

This is an all-time high for Georgia’s graduation rate since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law.

Seventy-four Georgia school districts recorded 2018 graduation rates at or above 90 percent.

“Georgia’s graduation rate continues to rise because our public-school students have access to more opportunities than ever before,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “From Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education to dual enrollment to the fine arts, there is an unprecedented emphasis on supporting the whole child and making sure every single student understands the relevance of what they’re learning. I’m confident we’ll continue to see these gains as long as we’re still expanding opportunities that keep students invested in their education.”

Georgia calculates a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate as required by federal law. This rate is the number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma divided by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class.

From the beginning of ninth grade, students who are entering that grade for the first time form a cohort that is subsequently “adjusted” by adding any students who transfer into the cohort during the next three years, and subtracting any students who transfer out.

While all states use the same calculation, each state sets its own requirements for students to earn a regular high school diploma. Georgia has some of the highest requirements in the nation for students to graduate with a regular diploma.

