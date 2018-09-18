On Our Radar: The History of Jazz in Atlanta

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, Alliance Theatre and The Atlanta Jazz Festival Inc. will present an artist’s town hall session this Friday at 7:30 p.m. on The History of Jazz in Atlanta. 

Maurice J. Hobson, Ph.D., associate professor of African American Studies at Georgia State University, will moderate with featured guests including: Phillip DePoy, playwright, Nick’s Flamingo Grill and Joe Alterman, Jazz pianist and director of The Atlanta Jewish Music Festival. There will also be performances by Joe Alterman and the cast of Nick’s Flamingo Grill in the Rich Theatre of the Woodruff Arts Center. 

