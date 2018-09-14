WaistWatchers: The Musical

The Royal George Theatre

Created by Alan Jacobson

(Book and Lyrics) with Vince DiMura

(Music) and Directed by Matt Silva

September 13, 2018 – October 28, 2018

Get Ready to Laugh a Few Pounds off!

Let’s Play had the pleasure of interviewing two dynamic individuals for the delightful, hilarious and inspiring musical comedy WaistWatchers; which takes a light-hearted look at four women dishing on food, diets, exercise, friendship, love, and sex!

Starring Martha Wash the ‘Queen of Disco,’ a two-time Grammy Nominee, multi-Gold, and Platinum recording artist, best known as one half of the group in The Weather Girls with such hits as “It’s Raining Men” and “Everybody Dance Now.”

WaistWatchers is produced by Dana Matthow, whose theatrical career spans 35+ years of producing, general management, theatre management, advertising, and promotions. His credits include “Kingdoms” and, “RESPECT “- A Musical Celebration of Women” and many more!

IN CONVERSATION WITH MARTHA WASH AND DANA MATTHOW

LP: Martha talk to us about your musical career journey, and how you got started in singing.

MW: I began singing publicly through my church, and took private lessons from an opera teacher. My professional singing career started when I sang backup for Sylvester, and eventually appeared on four of his albums. In 1982, I teamed up with Izora Armstead as the Weather Girls to record Billboard’s Club Chart #1 Hit “It’s Raining Men.” The song garnered a Grammy nomination for the Weather Girls and sold 6 million copies worldwide. The Weather Girls disbanded in 1990, and I continued with my solo career, and eight songs featuring my vocals hit #1 on Billboard’s dance chart. I created my label, Purple Rose Records, in 2005 and in 2013 I released my first solo album in 15 years.

LP: Tell us about your remarkable new project “WaistWatchers: The Musical.”

MW: My latest project, “WaistWatchers”, a musical opening in Chicago at the Royal George Theatre on September 13, takes a lighthearted and hilarious look at women dealing with their relationship to food, friendship, and fitness while celebrating the transformative power of female friendship on the journey to self-acceptance.

The Musical is something totally new for me and something that I’m so excited about. It’s been very interesting in that it’s helped me see myself again. I used to go to the gym quite a bit, and I stopped going – and now I know that I need to get back to it! This musical is just a ton of fun. I think any audience member can see themselves in at least one of the characters in the show. I find that I’m laughing at myself a lot and laughing with and at my fellow cast members all through rehearsals. I can’t wait to share all of this laughter and silliness with an audience.

The best part about “WaistWatchers” is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously and invites actors and audience alike to have a great time! It is very light-hearted, but it also sends a message about accepting who you are, accepting the body that you have – if you want to make changes to it you’re allowed to do that because it’s your body. If you don’t want to make changes, that’s okay too. But it’s all about learning to accept who you are, warts and all. And if other people don’t want to accept you, that’s their problem, not yours…just be positive!

LP: What inspired you to take on the role of Connie in this fantastic musical?

MW: It really sort of happened on a whim. The producer, Dana Matthow, reached out to me and asked me if I was interested in the role. I have never done anything like this before.

After doing some research on the show and talking to Matt Silva, the director of the show, I got excited about taking on this new opportunity. Connie is such a fun character to play. She is the oldest of the characters, and she’s been around the block and tries to help the other ladies dealing with their lives through her own life experience. She isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. I love that about Connie! I like to refer to her as being just a teaspoon short of keeping up with everybody else. She is the life of the party, but she’s also trying her hardest to keep up with the rest of the group – but that’s okay, we still love Connie!

LP: Why is it important for women to be able to have a journey to self-acceptance with their girlfriends?

MW: I guess what it is all about is the friendships. It’s having those special bonds and being able to accept one another in our best of times and in our worst of times. We are bonded through the good, bad, and the ugly. When you have strong friendships with people there is nothing that you feel like you can’t do if you have the love and support of the people behind you.

LP: What is one thing you would like the women in the audience to remember about “WaistWatchers :The Musical”?

MW: That you came to have fun and it’s a great thing to laugh at yourself!

DANA MATTHOW

LP: What was it about Alan Jacobson’s high energy musical comedy “WaistWatchers” that made you want to produce it?

DM: The palpable and infectious energy that I felt pumping through the audience the first time that I saw the show is a producer’s dream. I watched and listened as the audience walked out of the theatre and everyone was dancing in the aisles and laughing with their friends and talking about which character they identified with the most. Seeing this energy and feeling a bit of it myself, I knew that I wanted to bring that energy and laughter to audiences all over the country.

LP: After touring the country since 2013 what can audiences expect when they come to see “WaistWatchers” at The Royal George Theatre this Fall?

DM: A ton of laughs and a great time! They will hear some really great toe-tapping music with actresses who have impressive singing voices. The show has a lot of fun surprises and gags. Chicago audiences should expect to leave having laughed and enjoyed a silly night in the theatre that makes them feel great about themselves!

LP: Why is this musical considered an empowering vehicle for women?

DM: I have asked all of the actresses who have performed in the show over the years this exact question. The thing I hear from them (and audiences) over and over again is that it is an unabashed celebration of what it means to be accepted as a woman of any size, shape, color, or religion.

LP: What makes “WaistWatchers” so infectious and relatable for so many women?

DM: That it is so important that we be able to go to the theatre and laugh and have a great time. Furthermore, that while doing so, people can feel good about who they are and how they are living!

LP: What is the takeaway that you want the audience to remember about this lighthearted and hilarious production?

DM: That the show is all about accepting and appreciating yourself for who and what you are. And, the show is silly fun, so I think women just enjoy the company of other women on stage, talking about being themselves.

LP: Thank you, Martha and Dana, for such a fun and informative interview. We can’t wait to see the musical!

