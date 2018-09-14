If you need to register to vote or could use some legal advice, Atlanta elected officials, community leaders, business professionals, residents and small business owners will be on hand Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the East Atlanta Village Community Service Event at East Atlanta Village (EAV) offering that and more.

The free event is open to the public and will feature free dental and medical screenings, free legal advice, clothing donations, free school supplies, criminal record expungement and voter registration. Where: 471 Flat Shoals Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30316

Register to Vote During the East Atlanta Village Community Service Event was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

