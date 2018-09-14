DeKalb County Petitions For Equitable MARTA Attention, Renewed Commitment

DeKalb wants MARTA to renew its commitment to a robust public transit program in the county.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and Board of Commissions presiding officer Jeff Rader, co-authored a letter in which they welcome Gwinnett County as a prospective member of the Authority, and carefully outline reminders of MARTA’s existing relationship with DeKalb.

“We are writing to express DeKalb’s expectations for maintenance and expansion of service under the existing MARTA penny, and conditions necessary for the success of proposals for an additional levy in the future. On behalf of the Governing Authority, we believe it is important for MARTA to renew its commitment to its original members with the same specificity and deference as the proposed contract offers to its newest prospective member.”

The two pointed to longstanding service deficiencies in the County, including the quality of the bus services, paratransit and amenities like bus stops and shelters. There’s also the tabled conversation of heavy rail expansion to Stonecrest.

