Blame The Victim: Police Claim Marijuana Was In Bothem Jean’s Home When He Was Senselessly Killed

This is despicable.

Botham Shem Jean was a 26-year-old man who was shot in his home by police officer Amber Guyger on September 6. Guyger has changed her story several times about what happened that night. She is out on bond while Jean isn’t alive, however, police just released an affidavit saying there was marijuana in his home.

According to Fox 4 in Dallas, “One of the warrants became a public record Thursday afternoon when it was returned to the judge who signed it. It was shortly after Jean’s funeral had ended. It listed several items found in Jean’s apartment, including a small amount of marijuana.”

This is clearly a tactic to criminalize the victim, which we have seen happen constantly, from Trayvon Martin to Tamir Rice.

Lee Merritt, an attorney for Jean’s family, said, “I think it’s unfortunate that law enforcement begin to immediately criminalize the victim — in this case, someone who was clearly was the victim that has absolutely no bearing on the fact that he was shot in his home. I would love to see more information coming out about the warrants executed on the home of the shooter who lived just below him. I haven’t seen any of those. And particularly for it to be on this day, the day that we remember and celebrate him… to see the common assassination attempt on the victim that we often see in law enforcement-involved shootings.”

Another attorney for the family, Daryl Washington, added, “It doesn’t change the story. She claimed that she went into a place she thought was her apartment. She didn’t claim she had gone somewhere because she thought there was some sort of criminal activity.”

Amber Guyger, 30, who has been a police officer for 4 years, entered Jean’s apartment, first claiming she thought it was her own home before she started shooting. Now she has claimed she gave Jean commands and he didn’t listen, The Associated Press reported. She was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sunday, more than two days after she killed Jean. However, after only a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000.

See the video below of Guyger being booked.

Our condolences go out to Jean’s friends and family.

Close