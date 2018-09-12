Ex-Cheerleader Calls Out University For Alleged Civil Rights Violations, Punishment Over Anthem Protest In Lawsuit

Kennesaw State University is facing a new lawsuit from a former cheerleader who said that she was punished for protesting the National Anthem amid the ongoing debate over NFL players kneeling on the field.

RELATED: People Are Schooling The NFL On Anthem Protests As Trump’s War Rages On

Tommia Dean, a sophomore, alleged that officials conspired to keep her and other cheerleaders off the field after they knelt during the anthem last September. She is now suing university and state officials with claims of civil rights violations, The Sentinel, Kennesaw State University’s newspaper, reported. Officials named in the claim are Rep. Earl Ehrhart (R-Powder Springs,) Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren, former KSU President Sam Olens and Senior Associate Athletic Directors Matt Griffin and Scott Whitlock.

Olens allegedly pressured other officials to keep the cheerleaders off the field before they were allowed to perform again, the lawsuit said.

Kennesaw State cheerleader who knelt for Anthem sues for ‘violation of civil rights’ https://t.co/bgAiMdRAps via @collegefix — The College Fix (@CollegeFix) September 11, 2018

The charges don’t stop there: Ehrhart and Warren “engaged in the conspiracy against Plaintiff [Dean] because of her race and because she was protesting police brutality against African Americans,” the complaint also said.

The experience has been a painful one for Dean, according to the filing. The student has suffered from migraine headaches and emotional distress. She filed the complaint seeking monetary damages over “the violation of her constitutional rights.”

Dean’s lawsuit comes as talks between the NFL and the Players Union continue to resolve the league’s proposed anthem rule. The league is reportedly expected not to have an anthem rule in place this football season as players from the Miami Dolphins and other teams continue to protest during games.

SEE ALSO:

Family Of Michael Clarke Duncan Says Omarosa Was A Manipulating ‘Serpent’ – Sounds Like Trump!

Amber Guyger Is Blaming Botham Jean For Getting Shot And Killed In His Own Home

American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 13 photos Launch gallery American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 1. Las Vegas Shooter (2017) Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. Virginia Tech Shooting (2007) Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. Pittsburgh Police Shootings (2009) Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. Gabrielle Giffords Shooting (2011) Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Aurora Movie Theatre Shooting (2012) Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Wisconsin Sikh Temple Shooting (2012) Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. Blooming Grove Police Shooting (2014) Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. Overland Park Jewish Community Center Shooting (2014) Source:Getty 8 of 13 9. Las Vegas Police Ambush (2014) Source:Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images 9 of 13 10. Umpqua Community College Shooting (2015) Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. Charleston Church Shooting (2015) Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood Shooting (2015) Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting (2012) Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 Since 9/11, some of the most horrific acts of terrorism in the United States have been committed by American citizens. However, when the attacker is not brown, there is usually hesitation to call them a terrorist. From the Aurora movie shooting in 2012 to the Las Vegas shooter in 2017, terrorism is alive and well in this country -- and the culprits rightfully should be called domestic terrorists. See Also: President Donald Trump's Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression See the American domestic terrorist attacks below.

Ex-Cheerleader Calls Out University For Alleged Civil Rights Violations, Punishment Over Anthem Protest In Lawsuit was originally published on newsone.com