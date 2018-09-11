White Man Pulls Gun On HBCU Students After Entering Apartment Building

Awhite man who pulled a gun on a group of Black college students for no reason at an apartment complex in Florida on Saturday has yet to be arrested despite a viral video of his harassment.

The young men who attend the historically Black Florida A&M University — Isaiah Butterfield, Stephen Brooks, Joshua Cosby and Fitzroy Rhoden — were confronted by Dan Crandell during the incident that prompted a Tallahassee Police Department investigation. In the video, Crandell confronted and argued with the college juniors at a student housing apartment building. The incident didn’t take a deadly turn, but the heated encounter has still sparked outrage.

Crandell claimed to be a building resident though the Stadium Centre apartment complex’s management said he wasn’t living there, BuzzFeed reported. The man was also reportedly identified as an employee of the Baymont Inn & Suites by Wyndham Hotels and has since been fired.

TPD investigating viral video argument between man with gun and FAMU students https://t.co/i0moDon03z — Tallahassee Democrat (@TDOnline) September 10, 2018

Crandell, who also had on a baseball cap, tried to use scare tactics on the students, who were visiting a friend, by initially closing and locking a door to prevent them from getting into the complex through a garage entrance. The students were minding their own business when Crandell got in their way, telling them they couldn’t enter the building with a key. Once the students got inside, Crandell tried to stop them from using an elevator and pulled out a gun.

The students neither posed a threat nor provoked Crandell but found themselves harassed by the armed man. They were only trying to visit their friend Zavian Flowers, who had moved into the building and was throwing a party, they said.

